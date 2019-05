వామ్మో .. సిగరెట్ డబ్బులడిగితే పెట్రోల్ పోసి నిప్పంటించాడు, తీవ్రగాయాలతో షాపు ఓనర్ మృతి

English summary

Kanhaiya, a customer in a paan shop in Gurugram's Cyber City burned Abdul Shakur, the shop owner. The reason for this gruesome act was simple: Abdul Shakur wanted Kanhaiya to pay for the cigarettes he had smoked. The incident happened on May 4. Kanhaiya was arrested on the spot while the victim died in Safdarjang Hospital on May 13, police said. On May 3, Kanhaiya visited 55-year-old Abdul Shakur's roadside paan shop to buy cigarettes. After Kanhaiya smoked three cigarettes, Shakur asked for money, which led to a heated argument between them. A day later, on May 4, Kanhaiya went to the shop again. He bought a cigarette from Shakur. After lighting the cigarette, he threw petrol on Shakur and flicked the cigarette in his hand, setting Shakur on fire. Shakur was taken to Safdarjung Hospital in a critical condition, where he breathed his last on May 13. Police are investigating the matter.