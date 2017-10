తప్పుడు ఆరోపణలు, కూతురుగా తండ్రి కోసం సేవ చేశా: హనీప్రీత్

National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Over month after godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted, his favourite angel Honeypreet who was absconding for the past 36 days has finally been found.In an exclusive interview with India Today, Honeypreet Insan bares it all.Speculations about her complicity were rife ever since her sudden dissappearance after the Ram Rahim Singh's arrest. Even as the entire nation is hooked on to how her story unfolds, here is an exclusive interview with India Today.