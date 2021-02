Rihanna, Mia Khalifaలాంటోళ్లకు అమిత్ షా కౌంటర్ -దేశ ఐక్యతను దెబ్బతీయలేరంటూ..

English summary

Union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said propaganda can't decide India's progress. Sharing the statement of the ministry of external affairs in which the ministry termed international support to farmers' protest as irresponsible, Amit Shah said propaganda can neither disrupt India's unity nor can decide India's fate. "India stands united and together to achieve progress," he wrote with hashtags IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether. Many ministers and BJP leaders tweeted using these hashtags, first used by the MEA in its statement, committing to India's unity.