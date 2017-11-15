ఎన్నికలు: 'రెడ్ మార్క్‌'పై కొందరు ముస్లీంల ఆందోళన, ఇదీ విషయం

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

అహ్మదాబాద్: గుజరాత్‌లో అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికల ప్రచార వేడి ఉంది. ఎన్నికల సమయంలో అహ్మదాబాదులోని పలువురి ఇళ్ల పైన ఎర్రటి రంగుతో క్రాస్ మార్క్ గుర్తులు కలకలం రేపుతున్నాయి.

ఆయా ప్రాంతాల్లో నివసిస్తున్న ముస్లీం ఫ్యామిలీలు ఆందోళన వ్యక్తం చేస్తున్నాయి. తాము ఉంటున్న ప్రాంతాలను గుర్తు పట్టేలా, తమ సొసైటీల వద్ద అడ్డుగీతలు పెట్టారని కొందరు ముస్లీంలు పోలీసులకు లేఖ రాశారు.

Red 'Cross Marks' in Few Muslim Societies Trigger Panic in Gujarat

దీనిపై పోలీసులు విచారణ జరిపారు. దీంతో అసలు విషయం వెలుగు చూసింది. పారిశుద్ధ్య సిబ్బంది చెత్తను సేకరించేందుకు గుర్తుగా ఆ ఎర్ర గీతలు వేయించినట్లు తేలింది.

కేవలం ముస్లీం సొసైటీ గేట్ల వద్దే కాకుండా హిందువులు ఉంటున్న చోట కూడా ఈ క్రాస్ గుర్తులు పెట్టారు. ఈ విషయాన్ని పోలీసు అధికారు వెల్లడించారు.

సంబంధం కోసం వెతుకుతున్నారా? తెలుగు మాట్రిమోని లో రిజిస్ట్రేషన్ ఉచితం!

Read more about:

muslim, red cross, gujarat elections, bjp, congress, voters, narendra modi, gujarat assembly election, gujarat assembly, gujarat assembly election 2017, గుజరాత్ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలు, గుజరాత్ అసెంబ్లీ, గుజరాత్ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలు 2017, బీజేపీ, కాంగ్రెస్, నరేంద్ర మోడీ, రెడ్ క్రాస్, ముస్లీం, గుజరాత్ ఎన్నికలు

English summary
Panic gripped Muslim families in some pockets of a Hindu-dominated area in Ahmedabad after they found red "cross marks" on the main gates of their societies. An investigation, however, revealed that the marks were painted by the civic body's sanitation staff. The city police swung into action after residents of one such society in Paldi area Ahmedabad wrote a letter on Monday to the Election Commission and the city's police commissioner, urging them to inquire the matter.
Story first published: Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 10:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...