National

Mittapalli Srinivas

English summary

SSC CHSL recruitment 2017 notification has been released on official website for the recruitment of total 3259 (three thousand two hundred and fifty nine) jobs out of which 898 (eight hundred and ninety eight) vacancies for Lower Division Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, 2359 (two thousand three hundred and fifty nine) for Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant & 02 (two) for Data Entry Operator vacancies.