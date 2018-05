కర్నాటక ఎన్నికలు: నరేంద్ర మోడీ 'నేపాల్' వ్యూహానికి ఎన్నికల సంఘం ఝలక్

National

I am visiting Nepal at a very special time, when elections have been successfully conducted here at federal,provincial and local levels. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Nepal: PM Narendra Modi in #Kathmandu pic.twitter.com/BDjpOvMtBK

The two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Nepal, his third since assuming office in 2014, will see him making a stop at Kathmandu’s Pashupatinath Temple on the second day of his trip on May 12.