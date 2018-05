సంచలనం: 'గాలి' బేరసారాల ఆడియో లీక్!, ద్రోహం చేయలేనన్న కాంగ్రెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యే

National

oi-Mittapalli Srinivas

English summary

Hours to go for the crucial trust vote in the Karnataka assembly and the Congress has released an explosive audio clip to prove their allegation of horse-trading by the BJP. The party in a press meeting in Bengaluru on Friday evening released a 2 minute 41 second audio clip, and alleged that it had the voice of mining baron and former BJP minister Janardhana Reddy can be heard speaking to Congress Raichur Rural MLA-elect Basavanagouda Daddal.