    టేకాఫ్‌కు రెడీ అయిన ఫ్లైట్.. విమానం రెక్కపైకి ఎక్కి షాకిచ్చిన దుండగుడు (వీడియో)

    By
    |

    నైజీరియాలో ఓ వ్యక్తి విమాన ప్రయాణీకులకు షాక్ ఇచ్చాడు. టేకాఫ్‌కు సిద్ధమైన విమానం రెక్కపైకి ఎక్కి నిలబడ్డాడు. దీంతో విమాన సిబ్బందితో పాటు ప్రయాణీకులు ఆందోళనకు గురయ్యారు. ప్రస్తుతం ఈ వీడియో ఇంటర్నెట్‌లో వైరల్‌గా మారింది.

    జులై 19న నైజీరియా ఐకెజాలోని ముర్తలా ముహమ్మద్ ఎయిర్‌పోర్ట్‌లో అజ్మన్ ఎయిర్ ఫ్లైట్ టేకాఫ్‌కు సిద్ధమైంది. ఇంతలో రన్ వే పక్కనే ఉన్న పొదల నుంచి ఓ వ్యక్తి అకస్మాత్తుగా విమానం వైపు పరిగెత్తుకుంటూ వచ్చాడు. అది గమనించిన పైలెట్ విమాన ఇంజన్ నిలిపివేశాడు. ఇంతలో విమానం పైకి ఎక్కిన ఆ దుండగుడు వెంట తెచ్చుకున్న బ్యాగ్‌ను ఫ్లైట్ ఇంజన్ పైన పెట్టి విమానం రెక్కపైకి ఎక్కి నిలబడ్డాడు. అది గమనించిన విమాన సిబ్బందితో పాటు ప్యాసింజర్లు షాక్‌కు గురయ్యారు. ఏం జరుగుతుందోనని భయంతో వణికిపోయారు.

    Man climbs on plane’s wing moments before takeoff

    దుండగుడు ఫ్లైట్ పైకి ఎక్కి నిలబడటంతో దాదాపు 30 నిమిషాల పాటు హైడ్రామా కొనసాగింది. అనంతరం సెక్యూరిటీ సిబ్బంది అతన్ని అదుపులోకి తీసుకున్నారు. ఈ ఘటనతో ప్రయాణీకులు భయపడిపోవడంతో వారందరినీ విమానం నుంచి దింపేశారు. తర్వాతి విమానంలో వారిని గమ్యస్థానాలకు చేర్చారు.

    View this post on Instagram

    Guys this is an emmergency o. For 30 minutes we have been stuck at the runway at MMIA by an unidentified man who ran to the aircraft with a bag. Security has not showed up and everyone is panicking. I have so many questions to ask but right now I can't even breathe. Pls share this to all relevant authorities. Dear Nigeria!!!!! Update: He has finally been apprehended and we've all disembarked from the flight. FAAN authorities showed up 23minutes into the scene but were scared to approach him. Security eventually shows up after 37mins. ______ How it happened!! So our flight was taxing on the runway and about taking off when this man shows up running towards the moving aircraft from the bush. The pilot and a few passengers spotted him running towards the aircraft and the pilot immediately slowed down and quickly put off the engine. The guy approaches the plane with gloves and starts walking around and under the aircraft holding a bag which he dropped inside the engine. Thanks to the Pilot of the Azman Airline for quickly observing and taking swift action.. I still have a million and one questions to ask cos anything could have gone wrong! Nigeria will work perfectly someday. This I know. 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬

    A post shared by Amb. Otto Orondaam (@otto_orondaam) on

    English summary
    A bizarre video of a man in Nigeria climbing on top of a plane’s wing has made its way online and collecting a lot of reactions.
    Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 16:46 [IST]
