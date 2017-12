అమెరికావి పగటికలలే! అది సైనికచర్యే, అణ్వాయుధాలు వదిలే ప్రసక్తే లేదు: ఉత్తరకొరియా

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

North Korea’s foreign ministry is calling the latest United Nations sanctions an “act of war” and “tantamount to a complete economic blockade.”In a statement carried by the North Korean state news agency, KCNA, the ministry’s spokesman says Pyongyang “categorically rejects the resolution”. The U.N. Security Council unanimously agreed Friday to impose another round of sanctions on North Korea, targeting sectors that fuel its illicit weapons programs. Sunday’s statement from North Korea challenged that assertion, saying “If the U.S. wishes to live safely, it must abandon its hostile policy ... and learn to co-exist with the country that has nuclear weapons.” It also said that the countries that supported the sanctions resolution would “be held completely responsible for all the consequences,” and that Pyongyang would make sure “for ever and ever that they pay (a) heavy price.”