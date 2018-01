ట్రంప్ ఎఫెక్ట్-కలవరం: గ్రీన్ కార్డ్ రాకుంటే వెనక్కి, తెలుగు వారికీ ఎక్కువ నష్టం

International

Srinivas G

English summary

Anand Mahindra, Chairman Mahindra Group, took Twitter to express his "welcome" message for "skilled" workers who may have to come back if the change in the H-1B rules is applied. He wrote: "If that happens, then I say 'Swagatam, Welcome Home.' You're coming back in time to help India Rise..."