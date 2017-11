భారత్, పాక్, మధ్య.. అణుయుద్ధం జరుగుతుందా? పశ్చిమ దేశాల్లో టెన్షన్!?

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A US-based think tank has ruled out the possibility of an all-out nuclear war between nuclear-armed states in Asia. Atlantic Council in its new report, ‘Asia in the Second Nuclear Age’ maintained that Pakistan, China and India, despite being enmeshed in a complex rivalry, “are stakeholders in the existing international order, and are committed to an open economic order and multilateral institutionalism.” Rejecting the nuclear pessimism in Western capitals, the report said the nuclear ‘sky is falling’ argument, is simply not supported by the evidence, at least when evidence is embedded in its proper context. However, the report maintained, Pakistan’s tactical nuclear weapon programme has the capability of escalating conventional war into an all-out nuclear war.