నెల్లూరులో ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం... ట్రాక్టర్ బోల్తా... ఐదుగురు అక్కడికక్కడే మృతి...

English summary

Five killed after a tractor accidentally fell into a fish pond near Gollakandukur in Nellore district. Five people died on the spot in the accident. The deceased have been identified as Paka Krishnaveni (26), Kilari Haribabu (43), Lali Lakshmi Kantamma (45), Abbukoti Penchalaya (60) and Tandhra Venkataramanamma (19).