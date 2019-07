సౌదీలో బందీలుగా 30 మంది తెలంగాణా కార్మికులు ...కాపాడే నాధుడెవరు ?

English summary

The people of the Telugu states who are going to the Gulf countries for the Subsistence, are having trouble. The people of the Telugu states who are going to Saudi are going to hell.They are having trouble there. The situation of Telugu people in the Gulf countries is getting worse every day. Hundreds of people are taken hostage because of the fraud of agents and companies who take them on a work visa. Families of 30 Telangana workers are waiting for to get them back who are suffering from an year in a room .Families of Telangana workers are waiting for the response of the government to care for them.