ఘోర రోడ్డు ప్రమాదం... అక్కడికక్కడే ఐదుగురు దుర్మరణం

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

5 persons died and more 3 persons seriously injured in a road accident which occured on Hyderabad-Warangal National High Way here in Bahupet of Yadagirigutta Mandal of Nalgonda District. This accident occured while Vajra RTC bus and an Auto coming in opposite direction. DCP giri came to spot and taking necessary action. On the other hand Transport Minister Mahendar Reddy also enquired about this accident.