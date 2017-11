విద్యార్థి సంఘం ఎన్నికల కోసం ఆదివాసి విద్యార్థిపై వివక్ష.. నిరసనగా నేటి నుంచి నిరవధిక దీక్ష

Telangana

Swetha

Hyderabad Central University comes again into media because it has exposes with discrimination. ST Student Lunawath Naresh elected as vice president in HCU Student union elections. But ABVP didn't agree with this development and complained to University authorities. There allegations that Vice Chancellor Apparao and varsity greivence cell created troubles to Lunawath Naresh. HCU declared he didn't have 75 % attendance. Hence Varsity has to conduct elections again. Except ABVP other Students unions going to indefinite hunger strike from today.