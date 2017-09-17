Telangana

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Opposition parties in Telangana on Friday called for celebrating Liberation Day across the state on September 17. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders saying that In the time of Congress government, the same Chandrashekhar Rao targeted the Congress and asked to demolish it if it doesn't celebrate the day. So today the BJP is questioning that now when it it's your government in the state, we are repeating the same questions once raised by you and why aren't you officially recongising the day.