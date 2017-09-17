బిజెపి తెలంగాణ విమోచన సంకల్ప సభకు రాజ్‌నాథ్ సింగ్, గట్టి భద్రత

హైదరాబాద్: తెలంగాణ విమోచన దినోత్సవాన్ని అధికారికంగా నిర్వహించాలనే డిమాండుతో బిజెపి తెలంగాణ విమోచన సంకల్ప సభను తలపెట్టింది.

నిజామాబాద్‌ పాలిటెక్నిక్‌ కళాశాల మైదానంలో ఆదివారం మధ్యాహ్నం 2 గంటలకు సభ జరగనుంది. రాష్ట్రం నలుమూలల నుంచి బిజెపి శ్రేణులు, ప్రజలు అధిక సంఖ్యలో సభకు తరలి వచ్చేలా ఆ పార్టీ నాయకులు చూస్తున్నారు.

BJP call for 'Telangana Liberation day' celebrations

ఈ సభకు కేంద్ర హోంమంత్రి రాజ్‌నాథ్‌ సింగ్‌ హాజరు కానున్నారు. ఈ నేపథ్యంలో పోలీసు యంత్రాంగం అప్రమత్తమైంది. శనివారమే సభాస్థలిని పూర్తిగా తమ ఆధీనంలోనికి తీసుకున్నారు.

సభాస్థలి వద్ద ఏర్పాట్లకు సంబంధించి ఆ పార్టీ నేతలు ప్రేమేందర్‌ రెడ్డి, యెండల లక్ష్మీనారాయణ తదితరులు శనివారం పరిశీలించారు. బహిరంగ సభకు లక్ష మందికి సరిపడా ఏర్పాట్లు చేసినట్లు బిజెపి జిల్లా అధ్యక్షులు పల్లె గంగారెడ్డి తెలిపారు.

English summary
Opposition parties in Telangana on Friday called for celebrating Liberation Day across the state on September 17. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders saying that In the time of Congress government, the same Chandrashekhar Rao targeted the Congress and asked to demolish it if it doesn't celebrate the day. So today the BJP is questioning that now when it it's your government in the state, we are repeating the same questions once raised by you and why aren't you officially recongising the day.
Story first published: Sunday, September 17, 2017, 10:11 [IST]
