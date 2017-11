కర్రతో బెదిరిస్తూ, బురద నీటిలో మునగాలని: దళిత యువకులపై బీజేపీ నేత దాష్టీకం (వీడియో)

Telangana

Srinivas G

#Nizamabad #BJP local leader canes, threatens & punishes 2 Dalit men for questioning him about illegal sand mining. Leader's men recorded incident on cam which has now gone viral. #Telangana @asadowaisi @realkeerthi @divyaspandana pic.twitter.com/2KvcrE8jIQ

A BJP leader behaved in a violent manner with two Dalit youths, who raised questions about his illegal gravel quarry in Abhangapatnam village of Navipet mandal in Nizamabad district.