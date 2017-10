Telangana

Narsimha

English summary

Heavy rains forced the chopper carrying Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao to land at Hakimpet Air Force Station on Monday evening.Harish Rao, who was returning from Khammam in a chopper after inaugurating the Palemvagu Medium Iirrigation Project, was to land at Begumpet Airport.