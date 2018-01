వచ్చే నెలలో వరల్డ్ ఐటీ కాంగ్రెస్... మరో ప్రతిష్టాత్మక సదస్సుకు వేదికకానున్న భాగ్యనగరం

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

First held in 1978 by WITSA (World Information Technology & Services Alliance), the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) has become the premier international ICT forum. Bringing together over 2,500 visionaries, captains of industry, government leaders and academics from more than 80 countries.The 22nd edition of WCIT will be staged in India for the first time. Moving from Brazil to Taiwan to India. Digitization has pervaded the heart of businesses, though the level of penetration is varied across industry verticals. Now embedded in the core of businesses, this is a disruption of an altogether different level. The event will focus on its many facets, including opportunities, challenges and pave the onward journey.