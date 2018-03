షాకింగ్: పట్టపగలు.. నడిరోడ్డుపై.. అందరూ చూస్తుండగా.. విద్యార్థిని నరికి చంపేశారు!

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

An intermediate student was murdered on the busy road of Kukatpally to Ameerpet at the broad day light on Monday morning. According to sources, Sudheer Erragalla (17), was stabbed to death by four miscreants. The deceased was pursuing junior intermediate and was on his way to give his board examination. The four murders dragged him out bus and chased him and assassinated in the middle of the road, right in front of Kukatpally Traffic Police Station. He received serious stab injuries and died on the spot. The crowd on the road caught hold of one of the murders and handed him over to the police. The body was shifted to Gandhi hospital.