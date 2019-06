లక్ష్మణ్ అడిగింది మంచి ప్రశ్నేనట .. కాళేశ్వరం ప్రాజెక్ట్ కోసం శ్రమించిన హరీష్ రావు ఎక్కడ ?

English summary

The most prestigious Kaleshwaram project in Telangana state will be inaugurated on June 21st. Leader Harish Rao, who considers himself responsible for the work of the Kaleshwaram dream project, does not start the project. He is no where besides KCR in the invitations. In the wake of the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram Project, Harish Rao has been demanding the post of Minister .Harish Rao wants to be the Minister for Heavy Irrigation as the Minister of State . A letter to CM urging him to invite the Kaleshwaram project to start as a minister is now viral on social media. now the question is Will Harish be invited tomorrow? What will be his place at the inauguration of Kaleshwaram Project tomorrow? Since Harish is not a minister, his name does not even bear on the Kaleeswaram inscription. What will Harish do? What will be KCR decide in the issue of Harish.