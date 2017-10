మోత్కుపల్లికి రేవంత్ షాక్:' నన్ను ప్రశ్నించే అధికారం లేదు', 'అతనో చీడపురుగు'

Telangana

Even as party secretary general Nara Lokesh arrived in Hyderabad to douse the fires within the Telugu Desam Party following Revanth Reddy's explosive comments, the party meeting of the top brass in Telangana ended with senior leaders Motkupalli Narsimhulu and Aravind Goud staging a walkout.