కేటీఆర్‌ సీఎం అయితే కవిత, హరీష్ లకు సమస్య , రసమయిని సీఎం చెయ్ : రేవంత్ రెడ్డి షాకింగ్ కామెంట్స్

English summary

Congress party firebrand, Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy made sensational remarks at a time when news was rife that CM KCR finalized KTR as CMs in Telangana state. Revanth Reddy made interesting remarks that CM KCR would never make KTR the Chief Minister and that KTR should wait for the post of CM. Revanth Reddy said that the Chief Minister said that he would make Dalit the CM and demanded that Rasamayi Balakishan should be made the CM .