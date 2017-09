సార్వత్రికానికి రిహార్సల్?: సింగరేణి ఎన్నికలపైనే అందరి నజర్..

Telangana

Swetha

English summary

Campaign for the Singareni-recognised trade union elections reminiscence campaign of the general elections. Leaders of trade unions affiliated to political outfits campaigned in all the 11 areas of the SCCL. Of the 53,146 workers, who are supposed to exercise their franchise, 1,000 are retiring September end. Therefore, only 52,534 will exercise their right. In all, 92 polling booths have been set up.