జూదరి ప్లస్ కోటీశ్వరుడు: లాస్ వేగాస్ మారణ హోమం ఓ మిస్టరీ

Police have named Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old from Mesquite, Nevada, as the suspect who opened fire from a high-rise hotel on a country music concert in Las Vegas and killed at least 59 people in the worst mass shooting in recent US history. Las Vegas sheriff Joe Lombardo said Swat officers found Paddock dead, apparently having killed himself, on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Officers found him with at least 10 rifles.