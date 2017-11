నోట్లరద్దు వల్ల వ్యభిచారం తగ్గింది: కేంద్రమంత్రి రవిశంకర ప్రసాద్

Grapevine

Srinivas G

English summary

Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad while listing out the many benefits of demonetisation said that the economic reform has led to a dip in prostitution. The minister said that girls from Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and other parts of the country were trafficked to big cities like Delhi and pimps were paid in cash. Now, post demonetisation, the trend has been checked, Prasad claimed.