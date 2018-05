లాంచీ ప్రమాదం: వారంలో రెండో ప్రమాదం, ఆ సమాచారం తెలిస్తే బోటు మునిగేదికాదు

Andhra Pradesh

oi-Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Around 30 Feared Drowned as Boat Capsizes in Godavari River

English summary

36 people went missing after a boat capsized in Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, officials said.The incident occurred near Manturu in Devipatnam block of East Godavari district around 5 p.m.