రేపు ఏపీ బంద్ కు పిలుపునిచ్చిన ఏబీవీపీ .. ఎందుకంటే

English summary

On the one hand, the state government has set the stage for the purging of the education system in AP. However, the All India Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has said that tomorrow's school bandh will be held in Andhra Pradesh to address educational issues. ABVP leaders say they will take up bandh in particular to address 9 demands. They demanded a check for exploitation in corporate private schools.The AP government has demanded immediate action to strengthen govt schools. They have put forward the demand to ensure that 25% of the seats in the private schools are allocated to the poor.They demanded the implementation of the Right to Education Act, replacing the vacant DEEO, Deputy DEEO and MEE vacancies in the AP. The vacant teacher posts in the state are being held by the Mega DSC and they want to complete the work quickly.