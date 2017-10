చంద్రబాబు వద్దకు కనిగిరి లైంగిక వేధింపుల బాధితురాలు.. అండగా ఉంటానని హామీ

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu assured relief and support to Kanigiri molested victim here in Amaravathi on Wednesday. Chandrababu sanctioned Rs.10 Lakhs fixed deposit and a house to victim and also he assures that all the expenses regarding her further studies will be taken care by the government. State Women Commission Chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari brought her to CM Chandrababu to do justice for her.