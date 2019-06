రాకెట్ యుగంలోనూ కులపిచ్చిగాళ్ళు .. పీటల మీద పెళ్లి ఆపి వెళ్ళిపోయిన ఘనులు

English summary

In Guntur district, a wedding stopped. The actual wedding halt means that the name of the bride is not reddy in Aadhaar card. Outraged that the name has not been redacted, the bridegroom and his parents cancelled the marriage in suspicion of caste.The girl from Gedavaripalayam has got married to Munnangi Venkatara Reddy of Sattenapalli Mandal Gudipudi.The two had a grand arrangement in the Shiva temple . A few moments before, while the bride was tied up in the neck mangala suthra, the bride's and her father's name was not along with their caste in the Aadhaar card. so, they stopped the marriage and went away .