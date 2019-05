కేంద్రంలో జగన్ మద్దతు వారికే ... వ్యూహాత్మకంగా అడుగేస్తున్న జగన్

English summary

If the YCP is in power, as the surveys say that if the Lok Sabha candidates win in 20 seats, YS Jagan is likely to insist on the special status of the AP. Earlier YS Jagan has announced that the YCP will support the party which is in favour to give special status . If there is a hung in the central government , it is necessary for the national leaders to be supported by Jagan to form their government . Jagan, who is currently Silent, is likely to be able to implicate his strategy on the political consequences of the country after the May 23 election results. It is possible for Jagan to support to those party who will cooperate the special status of AP at the central Government. It is the felt as if whatever the party that comes to power at the center is the party that Jagan is going to support .