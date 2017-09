అర్థరాత్రి.. బుల్లితెర నటిపై దుండగుల లైంగిక వేధింపులు!

National

English summary

A Tollywood actress was allegedly molested in Kolkata while returning home after completing her shoot shortly after midnight on Tuesday. Two persons were arrested in this connection, police said. The actress said in her police complaint that three drunken men had stopped her car near Siriti crossing at 1 am when it had brushed past a man standing on the road. The men snatched the keys of the vehicle, dragged her out and touched her inappropriately, an officer of Behala police station, where a case has been lodged, said.