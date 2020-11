Bihar elections.. ప్రధాని మోడీ వర్సెస్ రాహుల్ గాంధీ .. మాటల యుద్ధం

English summary

The second phase of polling in Bihar took place today and the election campaign for the third and final phase of polling is in full swing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is directly entering the field and campaigning on behalf of the NDA. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on behalf of the Congress party is setting fire to the Modi government. Not only the NDA alliance leaders and the Maha Ghat Bandhan leaders but also the LJP, which has entered the fray alone, will continue to face criticism in the Bihar elections.