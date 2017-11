National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Reliance Jio Infocomm is readying a lowcost 4G smartphone, said the chairman of Chinese chipmaker Spreadtrum Communications, which is in talks to supply components for the handset. The Shanghai-headquartered company will supply chips for 10 million 4G feature phones by the end of the year that Leo Li said the telco will sell in India.