తేజస్వి యాదవ్ కుర్తా పట్టుకుని వేలాడినా ... విజయం ఎన్డీఏదే... కాంగ్రెస్ కు పీఎం మోడీ చురకలు

English summary

Making a dig at the Congress, as the second round of polling is going on in Bihar, PM Modi said that so completely had the Congress been rejected by the people that the national party did not even have 100 MPs in the Parliament today. PM Modi said that based on how Bihar voted in the first phase and going by the initial reports of phase two, it was clear that people of Bihar had once again decided that in Bihar it was “fir ek baar NDA sarkaar”.