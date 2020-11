ఢిల్లీలో వణికిస్తున్న చలితో పాటు కరోనా పంజా .. థర్డ్ వేవ్.. ఒకేరోజు రికార్డ్ స్థాయిలో కేసులు

English summary

Delhi on Sunday reported a record spike in coronavirus cases with 7,745 more individuals testing positive for the infection in the national capital in the last 24 hours.The Delhi government's health department also reported another 6,069 recoveries and 77 more Covid-related deaths on November 8. With Sunday's figures taken into account, the national capital's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 4,38,529. This includes 3,89,683 patients who have been discharged after recovering from the virus and 6,989 who succumbed to it.