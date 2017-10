ఆధార్ అనుసంధానం: సంక్షేమ పథకాలకు గడువు మార్చి 31 వరకు పొడిగింపు

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that it was willing to extend the deadline for linking Aadhaar to various schemes to 31 March next year. It was, however, clarified that this would apply only to those who have not yet enrolled for Aadhaar. The previous deadline of 31 December for mandatory linking to various services will continue to hold for those who already have an Aadhaar card. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra did not pass an interim order and said that it would hear all pleas challenging making Aadhaar mandatory for various schemes on 30 October.