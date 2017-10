భిన్నంగా గుజరాత్ పొలిటికల్ సీన్: మోదీతోపాటు పలువురు నేతల ప్రచార ఝరి!

National

Since 2002, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election campaign in Gujarat has always revolved around one personality – Narendra Modi. In the campaigns for the 2002, 2007 and 2012 Assembly elections in the state, Modi was the sole rallying point.Now, as momentum builds in Gujarat for a do-or-die poll battle later this year, it is becoming apparent that though Modi remains the pivot of the BJP’s election campaign, the party is not relying only on him or even party president Amit Shah to draw in voters.