కర్ణాటక పగ్గాలు యడ్యూరప్పకే: ప్రభుత్వ ఏర్పాటుకు గవర్నర్ ఆహ్వానం..

National

oi-Mittapalli Srinivas

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Bengaluru: Security deployed at the residence of BJP's BS Yeddyurappa, ahead of his swearing-in as the Chief Minister of #Karnataka tomorrow pic.twitter.com/BOTG4m6hek

English summary

Governor Vajubhai Vala has invited BJP to form the government in Karnataka, it has been officially confirmed. BS Yeddyurappa has been asked to prove his majority within 15 days.