While sections of the Congress party are voting with their feet against 83-year-old Virbhadra Singh’s nomination, the BJP camp is divided between veteran Prem Singh Dhumal and the much younger Union health minister J P Nadda. He is known as the ‘Raja” of the hills, a politician who wears velvet gloves but doesn’t like to give up battle and is well-known for springing surprises and political upsets in a career that began when Jawaharlal Nehru was still alive.