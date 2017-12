యూపీ లోకల్ బాడీస్: పార్టీల కన్నా స్వతంత్రులే బెస్ట్

National

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Yes, it’s correct that BJP has been celebrating its success after UP Civic Polls 2017 Results but it is NOT the saffron party who bagged the maximum number of seats in the electoral battle. BJP is happy because of the party’s victory in 14 of the 16 mayoral seats but in fact, as far as data shows, it is the Independent candidates who have won the maximum number of seats in the UP Civic Polls 2017. The Independent candidates have left the saffron party far behind in nagar panchayats and nagar palika parishads.