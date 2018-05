నేను లోకల్ అన్న జేడీఎస్.. రాహుల్ బేఖాతరు.. అదే కొంపముంచిదా?

National

Karnataka Election results are in very interesting. Entire Nation is looking at Karanataka Elections. Election results are in trending stage. BJP, Congress is neck to neck situation. Karanataka leading towards Hung assembly. BJP crosses 100 seats. Celebrations in the form of slogans have begun in the headquarter of the BJP in Bengaluru as the party has crossed the 100 mark. BJP failed to reach its halfway mark in Karnataka assembly is 113. JDS happy over Congress CM post proposal. In Karnataka, just as in Gujarat and in the recent bypolls in UP, Rahul went with the overconfidence of his state leaders and didn’t cede ground to regional parties. Months before the assembly polls were announced, the JD(S) sent feelers to the Congress but state party leaders including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convinced Rahul Gandhi that the regional party would be wiped out and that there was no need to ally with it.