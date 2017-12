అదంతా తప్పుడు ప్రచారమే.. బ్యాంకుల మూసివేతపై తేల్చేసిన ఆర్బీఐ

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today clarified that there was no question of closure of any public sector bank. Earlier, the decision of the Reserve Bank to initiate a ‘prompt corrective action’ (PCA) against large state-owned lender Bank of India led to rumours that the government may close down some banks. A press release issued by the Bank today said that “The Reserve Bank of India has come across some misinformed communication circulating in some section of media including social media, about closure of some Public Sector Banks in the wake of their being placed under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework. In this context attention is drawn to the press release issued on June 5, 2017, which stated as under: