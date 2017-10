తమిళనాడు గవర్నర్ గా విద్యాసాగర్ రావు 13 నెలలు, ప్రత్యేక పుస్తకం, వెంకయ్య నాయుడు హాజరు !

National

Mallikarjuna

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The 13 months he spent as the governor in-charge of Tamil Nadu, at a time when the state faced one political crisis after another, must have left an indelible impact on Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who has come out with a book titled 'Those Eventful Days'. Those eventful days book omprises of twelve chapters, the book captures the experience of Vidhyasagar rao as incharge of tamilnadu over 13 months of period.