దీదీకి షాకిచ్చి పార్టీ పదవులకు ఎమ్మెల్యే రాజీనామా.. సొంత పార్టీ నేతలపై ఆరోపణలకు షోకాజ్ నోటీస్ జారీ

The Trinamool Congress issued a show-cause notice to Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghoshal after his resignation from two party posts, alleging he was not being allowed carry on work in his constituency by a powerful section within the TMC. Mr Ghosal, who made it clear that he will continue to be a member of the assembly and did not have immediate plans to desert the TMC, was asked to explain "why he discussed internal party affairs with the press" and cautioned "not to do such things in future", a source said.