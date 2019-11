అడకత్తెరలో అద్దంకి ఎమ్మెల్యే..... గొట్టిపాటి రవి కుమార్ ని టార్గెట్ చేసిన వైసీపీ !!

English summary

Addanki TDP MLA Gottipati Ravi Kumar of Prakasham district is reportedly under political pressure as it is alleged that the ruling YSRCP has been putting pressure to join them. It is alleged that Gottipati Ravi Kumar is likely to become a victim by facing the vigilance attack over his alleged granite business activities in his Addanki constituency. It is speculated that Gottipati Ravi Kumar may join the ruling YSRCP after resigning to his party and MLA post provided he is offered the in-charge post of Addanki constituency. Gottipati Ravi Kumar has been winning MLA posts since 2004. So far he won four times as MLA in Addanki. In the year 2014, he won MLA on YSRCP ticket, but he joined TDP. As he is known to the YSRCP leaders, he has been targeted.