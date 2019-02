సీసీఎస్ కస్టడీకి నౌహీరా ...దేశవ్యాప్తంగా బాధితులు .. సీబీఐ దర్యాప్తుకు వినతి

English summary

The investigation into the Hera Gold case, which has collected and deposits from thousands, continues to be fast. Nouhira Sheikh, who collected crores, is being investigated by the Hyderabad CcS Police. Who else is involved in this scam? Questions are being asked about what items are collected. Naushira, who drowned in the hope that he would pay more interest, was taken to custody by the CCS police. Hire Gold is a company in Custody. The collection of deposits, employees, the amount of deposits and other matters will be regretted. Also, the coupe will look like thousands of crores of rupees have been transferred based on the documents available in the past.