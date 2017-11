Telangana

Swetha

English summary

Hyderabad: With the launch date of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) services on Miyapur-Nagole stretch fast approaching, HMRL is working long hours to complete Ameerpet interchange station construction by near future. The interchange station at Ameerpet is a crucial landmark on the metro map as this is where commuters will have to shift trains from one corridor to the other. It will be connecting the eastern and western parts of Hyderabad with corridor III, placed at a lower level and corridor I passing over it at a higher level.