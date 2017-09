నిధుల కొరతతో వట్టిపోతున్న భాగ్యనగరి: రుణాల కోసం బాండ్ల జారీ తప్పదా?

Telangana

Greater Hyderabad Muncipal Corporation (GHMC) faces funds shortage. Its commissioner Janardhan Reddy confirmed that GHMC put up proposas before government for loan and bonds approval. If government gives green signal with counter guranty for loans, they will forward. If GHMC taken loans from banks, it will be first in Hyderabad Muncipal corporation history.