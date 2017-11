Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

An intermediate student, Kandagatla Sindhuja who is studying intermediate second year in Ekashila Junior College commits suicide attempt by jumping from the top of the college building Here in Hanamkonda of Warangal District. After the incident the lecturers of the college immediately bring her to hospital and her condition is serious it seems. The reasons behind her suicide attempt is not yet revealed. Police are investigating the case.